I love that it was on the zoom app, so I didn't have to leave my comfort zone, as I deal with social anxiety. I didnt have to drive in that traffic, I'm in a small small town vs tulsa, and I didn't have to worry about getting out and dealing with the covid-19 risks. They stayed with me through the whole process, from start to finish...answered all my questions, even though I asked them multiple times. They are professional and friendly and I have and will again refer them to anyone looking to get their cards!