This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your clinic.
I love the Trolley Square, Empathetix location. Courtney always takes great care of me. They have the best products around, including CBD gummy‘s that I absolutely love. Their doctors are always super nice and I’m in and out of there quick. I only have to pay 175 and my card never has any limits or restrictions, I send all my friends to Empathetix.