This place is fantastic! I’ve been to 5-6 different docs in the Pensacola area & this is the first time I’ve felt that I was treated as a patient in need of medicine & not some kind of a stoner trying to get over on the state. It was an absolute joy speaking with the 3 employees I had contact with during my visit. From the top to the bottom this place is legit! I just dropped $100 at the releaf clinic 2 weeks ago for a 7 month recertification. I threw that $$$ away by coming to Empathic & I couldn’t be happier! The releaf clinic & the people who work there are garbage as well as criminals for violating HIPPA. If you’re in Pensacola & shopping around… stop. Empathic practices will save you some grief. They’re open on weekends. Tell them Kris with a K sent you.