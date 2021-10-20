isten to the reviews and AVOID MMTC LAKELAND. I made the mistake of returning to this clinic out of convenience and it was a huge waste of time. During my first appointment Echevarria-Crespo answered her phone twice DURING our session so she could explain to her daughter in college how to use a rice cooker. When it came time for my tele-health renewal Echevarria-Crespo couldn't figure out how to work her phone and just renewed me with no consultation. Now that tele-health is gone I was forced back to this office against my better judgement and Echevarria-Crespo stated wasn't I was no longer allowed to have my dispensing routes and she was going to reset everything to the minimum. As I was leaving she tried to refer me to another MMTC doctor who "could give me what I need" - what a SCAM! AVOID MMTC - AVOID ECHEVARRIA-CRESPO - THEY DO NOT MAKE THE GUIDELINES OF THIS PROGRAM - IT IS NOT THEIR JOB TO SET AND ENFORCE ARBITRARY LIMITS ON MEDICAL PATIENTS - MMTC IS A MONEY GRAB AND ISN'T CONCERNED ABOUT ACTUAL PATIENT WELLNESS. Went to DOCMJ they handled my renewal cheaper and with compassion, you are NOT forced to visit this bad clinic seek the help you deserve!