About this clinic
Farmacy Partners
Physician-owned retail store and health clinic focused on the growing body of cannabinoid science. We carry a wide variety of full-panel tested Hemp and CBD products, and strive to provide extensive cannabinoid education to our community. We take pride in the quality, and reliability of our products and dedicate ourselves to treating each individual patient.
Leafly member since 2019
debit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discountwalk-ins welcomewallet-sized authorizationsmedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 4pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 4pm
Photos of Farmacy Partners
Show all photos