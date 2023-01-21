Firefly Medical provides the medical evaluation required in Maryland for obtaining the medical marijuana card. Firefly was founded by a team of mental health practitioners. We understand the challenges that patients face and the value that medical cannabis can provide. Our practitioners are state-licensed and Board Certified. When you schedule an appointment with one of our nurse practitioners, you can depend on the same level of care you would get from your family doctor. MMJ Doctor, Medical Cannabis Card, MMJ Doctor, Medical Cards in Maryland