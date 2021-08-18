Floweret MD
HoustonTexas
1207.1 miles away

***New Patient Medical Cannabis Appointments only $150*** Guaranteed prescription for qualified patients or your money back! Welcome to Floweret MD! Our mission is to deliver high-quality, compassionate medical cannabis evaluations, alternative health solutions, and a positive experience along the way. At Floweret MD, we endeavor to provide unbiased, legitimate information about THC and CBD medical benefits to patients and caregivers. Learn more! With Floweret MD, you have access to a network of America’s top medical cannabis physicians at your fingertips. You can get your risk-free appointment as early as today and begin experiencing the natural healing powers of medical cannabis. Learn how you would qualify for a medical cannabis prescription based on Texas laws and see a full list of Qualifying Conditions on our website! How Does Cannabis Work? The plant-based cannabinoids, specifically CBD and THC, are similar in structure to our bodies’ internal cannabinoids. Our internal cannabinoids function to maintain balance throughout the body through a complex, cell-signaling network called the endocannabinoid system. This system is responsible for many actions, such as minimizing the stress response, reducing inflammation, lessening pain, relaxing tense muscles, stimulating appetite, modifying the sleep cycle, producing relaxation, and elevating mood. The endocannabinoid system plays a significant role in all major systems in the body, including the Central nervous system, Skeletal system, Cardiovascular system, Immune system, Gastrointestinal system, and Reproductive system The plant-based CBD and THC, as well as lesser-known cannabis-produced cannabinoids like CBC, CBN, THCA, etc., are similar in structure to your bodily cannabinoids. Therefore, they act on receptors throughout the body, causing similar responses as your endocannabinoid system. Find our list of frequently asked questions about medical marijuana and learn more about our medical cannabis evaluations and prescriptions services in Texas! Key Words: buy marijuana online, medical marijuana card online, order marijuana online, buy cannabis online, medical marijuana online, cannabis online, marijuana prescription, medical marijuana prescription, marijuana card online, marijuana edibles online, marijuana online store, cannabis card online, online marijuana dispensary, order cannabis online, get medical marijuana card online, marijuana for sale online, buy marijuana online usa, can you buy marijuana online, cannabis prescription, can you order marijuana online, order medical marijuana online, how to get a prescription for marijuana, how to get a prescription for medical marijuana, how to buy marijuana online, cannabis for sale online, can i get a medical marijuana card online, medical marijuana card online application, online medical marijuana evaluation, purchase marijuana online, where to buy marijuana online, cannabis edibles online, can i buy marijuana online, online marijuana design

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 12
5718 Westheimer Road, 1000, Houston, TX
Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
8am - 5pm
tuesday
8am - 5pm
wednesday
8am - 5pm
thursday
8am - 5pm
friday
8am - 5pm
saturday
8am - 5pm

