Francine Augeri is an advanced practice nurse with 25 years of experience. She specializes in psychiatry, with experience treating PTSD and other chronic medical conditions. If you have a debilitating medical condition approved by the State of Connecticut Medical Marijuana Program, and would like to explore if medical marijuana is appropriate, call today to schedule an appointment. Pre-visit requirements: - Must have a letter from your physician stating the medical condition. The medical conditions are: PTSD, Cancer, Glaucoma,HIV, Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis, Epilepsy, Damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with Neurological indication of intractable spasticity, Epilepsy, Cachexia, Wasting Syndrome, Crohn's Disease, Sickle Cell Disease, Post Laminectomy Syndrome with Chronic Radiculopathy, Severe Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis, ALS, Ulcerative Colitis, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, Cystic Fibrosis, Spinal Cord Injury with Intractable Spasticity, Terminal Illness Requiring End of Life Care, Uncontrolled Intractable Seizure Disorder. -Must be a Connecticut resident. -Have a valid email address. Fees: Initial application = $200 Follow up = $170 Renew = $150 If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.