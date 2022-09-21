Doctor #BinoGeorge #ruckerintegrativemedicine is a complete fraud. As as a doctor, he lacks ethical, Moral, and just Human standards. 👻 G H O S T I N G a patient who was in severe distress i.e. the reason that he was receiving ketamine therapy. It was life or death, (Suicical ideations) and his fiancé (Secretary) insulted him, and the doctor ghosted him and then when contacted many other times over the past seven months, the doctor has not responded to email fax or phone. I think doctors like him should be responsible if something happens to the patient by their own hands especially a Doctor Who is administering ketamine therapy for someone who has suicidal ideations. What that says to a patient is yes you’ve tried everything and you may think He is my last hope but I don’t give a shit whether you live or die right Dr. Rucker ? I think it’s time you get out of the profession when you don’t care for patients. What a deadbeat Doctor! Dr. Bino Rucker (Bradenton, Florida)