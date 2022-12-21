Physician Formulated. Pharmacist Recommended. Patient Approved! Green Care Medical was founded to provide customers with access to safe, effective high-quality, affordable CBD. Our line of full-spectrum CBD (cannabidiol) products are physician formulated, pharmacist recommended, patient tested, and manufactured by an expert team utilizing industry-leading extraction, distillation, and isolation processes to maximize quality, consistency, and efficiency. Our top performing products include: ****NEW**** Green Care Medical’s proprietary, full-spectrum, CBD Anytime Formula Tablets combines extracts of the hemp plant which may promote energy and calmness, and may support pain and inflammation management. From our practice to you, be well! Green Care Medical’s proprietary, full-spectrum, CBD Active Formula Tincture MEET OUR FOUNDERS Dr. Steven Salzman Dr. Steven Salzman, Chief Medical Officer, has been a practicing trauma surgeon and trauma intensivist for over 20 years, and has unparalleled experience treating patients with sleep disorders and complex pain syndromes. He has integral faculty involvement in resident and fellow education at hospitals where he is on staff, and sits on a number of philanthropic and outreach boards. Dr. George Gavrilos Dr. George Gavrilos, Chief Pharmacy Officer, is a board certified critical care pharmacist, specializing in mechanical circulatory support. He is adjunct faculty at schools of pharmacy in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska, and currently serves as Director of Post-Graduate Year 1 Residency Training at the hospital where he is on staff. His particular cannabis-related research interests include the pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic properties of cannabis and enzymatic drug-drug interactions.