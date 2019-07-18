****Patients can schedule appointments online at TheGreenClinics.com*** **** Saturday appointments available twice per month **** All patients must bring valid Missouri ID/Driver's license. All patients must bring medical records to appointment that include medical records where they were diagnosed and treated with one or more of the qualifying conditions. A list of the qualifying conditions can be found at TheGreenClinics.com. Exam costs (only credit, debit or HSA cards accepted - no cash): $49 - Patients on Social Security Disability or Government Assistance (must provide proof) $149 Patients who are Veterans (must provide proof) $299 all other Patients Workshops held on Saturdays: See TheGreenClinics.Eventbrite.com