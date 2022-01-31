Green Leaf Medical Center - Alexandria
Alexandria, LA
About this clinic

To sign up: click "Visit website" ----------> We are accepting new patients for medical marijuana cards. Please visit our website and click on the "SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL VISIT" button to get started. Please feel free to share this information with anyone who needs medical cannabis. With telemedicine appointments we have the ability to treat any Louisiana resident that lives anywhere in the state. We can also send your recommendation to any of the 9 pharmacies throughout Louisiana. ALL DEBILITATING CONDITIONS NOW QUALIFY! New patients use coupon code GLM150 and and save $50.00 off your new patient appointment 100% Risk Free. You will receive a full refund if you don’t get approved for your medical cannabis recommendation. Visit our website to book your appointment TODAY at Green Leaf Medical Center For That Much Needed Relief, Think Green Leaf!

Leafly member since 2022

Followers: 4
Telemedicine, Alexandria, LA
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedVeteran discount24/7 verification

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
12am - 11pm
monday
12am - 11pm
tuesday
12am - 11pm
wednesday
12am - 11pm
thursday
12am - 11pm
friday
12am - 11pm
saturday
12am - 11pm

