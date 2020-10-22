To sign up: click "Visit website" ----------> We are accepting new patients for medical marijuana cards. Please visit our website and click on the "SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL VISIT" button to get started. Please feel free to share this information with anyone who needs medical cannabis. With telemedicine appointments we have the ability to treat any Louisiana resident that lives anywhere in the state. We can also send your recommendation to any of the 9 pharmacies throughout Louisiana. ALL DEBILITATING CONDITIONS NOW QUALIFY! New patients use coupon code GLM175 and and save $25.00 off your new patient appointment 100% Risk Free. You will receive a full refund if you don’t get approved for your medical cannabis recommendation. Visit our website to book your appointment TODAY at Green Leaf Medical Center For That Much Needed Relief, Think Green Leaf!