CLINIC
Heal Green
Parkton, MD
5.0(10 reviews)
10 Reviews of Heal Green
5.0(10)
4.9
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
X........o
September 27, 2023
Quick and simple. Good rates. Overall great experience.
s........9
September 27, 2023
This was my first time applying.Jimmy helped make things quick and easy.I will definitely continue dealing with him from now on
n........2
September 23, 2023
This was my first time applying. I had a guy Jimmy help me through the process and it was quick and easy. I was having so many issues and he was so nice and went over everything very clearly and was just overall great. I will only ever be using here from now on! I definitely will be letting all my friends know this is the place to use.
c........7
September 14, 2023
This is the second year I have gotten my recertification and it was quick and easy. Jimmy is very friendly and efficient with getting all your information entered. I would definitely recommend him to my friends and family to get their recertification completed. There is no hassle, he sets up appointments before your expiration and is always on time. Great service!
K........8
October 5, 2023
Jimmy is awesome, easy to talk to, understanding, and willing to help as much as he can. Also, he even told me if I need any more help before I renew next year, just give him a call, and he will help me out however he can. I appreciate it too, it's hard to find people like this in this world nowadays, so I will be back next year and will recommend him to anyone and everyone
t........g
October 5, 2023
This was the easiest process I have ever had. Jimmy helped me 10000% throughout the whole process. He’s super helpful and informative and gives you step by step instructions on the application and any other kind of questions you may need. Will definitely be continuing to deal with Jimmy! I have recommended him to many friends and family members.
f........t
October 5, 2023
This was ny first time using these services and it couldn’t have been any simpler. I had a great provider assisting me throughout the entire process. Jimmy is the nicest dude and very informative. Very down to earth. Answered all my question and answered questions i didnt know i had. Will continue to be a patient of his and highly recommend him to any one!!!
a........7
October 5, 2023
Jimmy is the best! He made my registration super easy, was super informative, and answers any questions I have - even now! Such a smooth process, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience!
j........0
September 18, 2023
I appreciate that he takes the time to remind me that my card expiration is coming up a week ahead of time because I would never stay in top of it!
L........7
October 4, 2023
Jimmy is a great provider. Takes his time with all of his patients. Is always there for any questions we may have. Gets things done in a timely manner. I feel extremely comfortable knowing that everything is the right hands. I have never had a provider show me respect the way he does. Absolutely would recommend.