Heally (getheally.com to get your Med Card online FAST)
Heally makes obtaining your cannabis card simple and hassle free. Our doctors are available from 10am-11pm, and the entire process can be completed with your mobile phone or computer. The total charge for the Oklahoma State Cannabis Certification and visit is $150 for the year. Please note you are ONLY charged if the doctor is able to recommend marijuana via telehealth. We work with your schedule, instant appointments available 7 days a week. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call 650-300-4334.
debit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discountwalk-ins welcome24/7 verificationwallet-sized authorizationsoffers physical cards
sunday
10am - 1am
monday
10am - 1am
tuesday
10am - 1am
wednesday
10am - 1am
thursday
10am - 1am
friday
10am - 1am
saturday
10am - 1am
