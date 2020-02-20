DIGITAL CARDS ARE GOOD FOR TWO YEARS
The staff here consists of a pair of really nice people who were also very efficient and professional.
My visit and service would have been $170 if I had one of those government-issued EBT cards. However, as a returning patient with no medical records on-hand, whose card had already expired and who did not have an EBT card, my renewal was still only $245!
Compare that to from $225 to $300+, anywhere else 🌟✳️✨✴️⭐
There were a few patients ahead of me, yet I was out of there in about forty minutes.
My visit was on a Friday evening, and I had my social notice and digital card, via email, by Monday evening.
I will definitely be returning here for as long as I possibly can.
Came in and renewed on weds it is monday and my card is already here. I have been going here for 3 years now and have nothing but good things to say. If you want your card fast and done right at a fair price this is the place to go. Chris and Susanne are amazing people and will treat you like family.