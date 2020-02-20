DIGITAL CARDS ARE GOOD FOR TWO YEARS The staff here consists of a pair of really nice people who were also very efficient and professional. My visit and service would have been $170 if I had one of those government-issued EBT cards. However, as a returning patient with no medical records on-hand, whose card had already expired and who did not have an EBT card, my renewal was still only $245! Compare that to from $225 to $300+, anywhere else 🌟✳️✨✴️⭐ There were a few patients ahead of me, yet I was out of there in about forty minutes. My visit was on a Friday evening, and I had my social notice and digital card, via email, by Monday evening. I will definitely be returning here for as long as I possibly can.