This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your clinic.
This website was very easy to use. The doctor was intelligent and listened to my medical problems attentively. I did not feel rushed at all. Would highly recommend.
I have tried other online websites that charge double the price and are much harder to use.