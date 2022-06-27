Holistic Balance is a nurse practitioner owned practice located in Byfield, Massachusetts. Specializing in medical marijuana certification, cannabis education and holistic wellness counseling. Our philosophy focuses on finding balance in health and wellness, and utilizing cannabis as a tool to achieve this balance. Holistic Balance is independently owned and run by Erin O'Brien, a local nurse practitioner. Erin graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 2015 with her bachelor's in nursing, and from Endicott College in 2019 with her master's in nursing. Certified through the AANP as a family nurse practitioner since 2019. Erin has a strong background in healthcare including experience as an MMJ provider. Medical marijuana certification is available to Massachusetts residents 18 and older with a qualifying medical condition. Our other services include holistic wellness counseling. A one on one session with nurse practitioner, meeting you where you are in your wellness journey. Focusing on making lifestyle changes and empowering the individual to take charge in their health. Located at 19 Central Street Suite M Unit C in Byfield, MA. We are right off I-95 exit 81 (old exit 55). Just 5 miles from Newburyport and near the Rusty Can restaurant. There is onsite parking and same-day appointments available. Please don't hesitate to reach out with any questions and follow us on social media to see our seasonal promotions!