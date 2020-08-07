Everyone I saw at Innovative was so kind, professional, and efficient. They made getting my med card extremely easy. They truly took care of everything and all the paperwork. All I had to do was submit it. I appreciated that all of my appointments could be done via telemed AND they took my insurance. I liked them so much that I have switched to their clinic for my primary care doctor. They take every one of my concerns and pain symptoms seriously.
The staff and Doctors at Innovative were extremely professional and patiently guided me through the process to final certification. Thanks to their timely processing of my medical information, I received my medical cannabis card from the state in less than a week from the date of my 1st appointment. There is no better place to go for compassionate care!