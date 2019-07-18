About this clinic
Integr8 - Maine
We offer a sliding scale for patients with low incomes. We also offer FREE pain and inflammation therapy treatments, discounts on supplements and products, legal advice with an attorney and health workshops to all our patients. Our telemedicine visits are available for patients with severe conditions or for patients who live long distances from our Falmouth Office.
Leafly member since 2019
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
12am - 12am
tuesday
12am - 12am
wednesday
12am - 12am
thursday
12am - 12am
friday
12am - 12am
saturday
Closed