I'm from South Australia Australia. I'm not sure if this is the same company, but , I'll offer my experience for anyone who is suffering. I started on the Althea Champlain THC, 20/1, I can't smoke, so I buy the oil. Is a lil more expensive, but the amount you need is less and lasts anywhere from 4-6-8 hours.. ( depending on the product).... anyway, this year the Canadian made Althea Champlain THC oil could not be ordered by Infinity, so Dr put me on to Kush Cookies with 2% angels and Charlotte's web strain, amazing... I've got CKD stage 5 nearly,& will have to go on dialysis soon... anyway this was amazing oil. 267$au for 💯 MLS. Made me feel so much happier. The next step was finding a better strain for a more pain killing effect. Put on Blue dream oil, at a huge 120MGTHC....50 ml bottle for 387$!!!!! That was amazing.... but not in my price range!!!!! The strains that Infinity use, are locally labbed, the service and information is excellent, the pharmacist Lia, works Thursday -Saturday, she knows everything, and is really informative and helpful,& knows her stuff!!!!!! She's young but knows what, who,& why. Anyway, this place is making my probably final 2 years bearable!!!!!! I've got 2 to go, wish me luck!!!!!!!