Kathy L Clarke, MD, PLLC - Virginia
Logo for Kathy L Clarke, MD, PLLC - Virginia
Kathy L Clarke, MD, PLLC - Virginia

Lynchburg, VA
145.4 miles away
About this clinic

Kathy L Clarke, MD, PLLC - Virginia

Video consultations by Dr. Kathy Clarke for medical cannabis certification (new certifications or renewals) only $50 (must be 18 years of age or older). Same day processing! No charge if you do not qualify!

Leafly member since 2024

2100 Park Ave, Lynchburg, VA
License 0101102706
Credit cards acceptedWoman owned

Hours (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm

