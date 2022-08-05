Welcome to Kaya Life! We are Florida-based medical cannabis physicians and experts who have recently expanded to Mississippi. Our mission is to provide cannabis consultations, recommendations, and education in Florida and Mississippi so that you and your loved ones can live well. Are you Searching for "Medical Marijuana Doctors Near Me" in the Gulfport, Mississippi? Our compassionate doctors and supportive staff members at Kaya Life are here to ensure that you not only get the recommendation you need, but we also walk you through the entire process of applying for your Mississippi medical marijuana card and provide follow-up care. Everyday we strive to help you and your loved ones find your wellness and improve your quality of life. Qualifying conditions for medical cannabis in Mississippi are: cancer Parkinson's disease Huntington's disease muscular dystrophy glaucoma spastic quadriplegia positive status for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) hepatitis amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Crohn's disease ulcerative colitis sickle-cell anemia Alzheimer's disease agitation of dementia post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) autism pain refractory to appropriate opioid management diabetic/peripheral neuropathy spinal cord disease or severe injury Also qualifying is a chronic terminal or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome chronic pain severe or intractable nausea seizures severe and persistent muscle spasms including, but not limited to, those characteristic of multiple sclerosis Ask us about comparable conditions that qualify patients for medical cannabis in Mississippi. “At Kaya Life, we take care of real patients with real problems with real medicine.” -- Dr. Stephanie Johnson 📍1317 24th Avenue Suite B, Gulfport, Mississippi 39501