About this clinic
Kentucky Cannabis Clinic
Leafly member since 2023
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
Photos of Kentucky Cannabis Clinic
Show all photos
2 Reviews of Kentucky Cannabis Clinic
see all reviews
b........3
February 15, 2023
Paid money seen a doctor didn't get my medical marijuana card at all the woman Kelly said the doctor could not be reacher and her name was Dr dashwood then she said she was turning this woman into the FBI it just sounds like a whole bunch of fishy stuff I just want my money back I will see you in 4 days and write another review maybe somebody made a mistake and she is going to make them pay for what they have done to her hopefully God
m........0
January 22, 2023
This place is fake and a scam this business does not even exist where the address is, they Also send fake certifications with fake docor signatures and fake doctor license number