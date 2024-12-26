Okay, I had my visit and uploaded all my documents, and it could not have gone smoother! This whole time, I've been paying almost $300 at my own doctor (with card fees included), and I could have just done this! So much cheaper! Convenient! And yes, those Groupons are legit (don't sleep on them)! Get your card through Leafwell and save. P.S. Codes are out there too to save even more.