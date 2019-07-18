Lotus Health LLC is a holistic service medical clinic offering Medical Marijuana evaluations for qualified patients. At the crossroads of Western and Eastern medicine, patients who are seeking an alternative answer to traditional methods now have another option for relief. The qualified staff will be able to guide you through the entire Ohio Medical Marijuana Control program, answering every question during the process. With providers also specializing in Endocrinology, Mental Health & Addiction, qualified patients will find thorough treatment plans encompassing the mind, as well as the body. Patients will have comfort and peace of mind with the knowledgeable physicians compiling accurate treatment plans that are suited to your conditions and symptoms. Teaera Roland FNP-BC CARN-AP, has studies the medical value of cannabis for almost 13 years. She is a member of the American Association of Cannabinoid Medicine as well as provides accredited education for both community as well as health care professionals. Pricing: $199/Year In office $175/Year Military $299/Year Home or Facility Eval