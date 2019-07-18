Lotus Health LLC
Logo for Lotus Health LLC
clinic

Lotus Health LLC

Mason, OH
367.1 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this clinic

Lotus Health LLC

Lotus Health LLC is a holistic service medical clinic offering Medical Marijuana evaluations for qualified patients. At the crossroads of Western and Eastern medicine, patients who are seeking an alternative answer to traditional methods now have another option for relief. The qualified staff will be able to guide you through the entire Ohio Medical Marijuana Control program, answering every question during the process. With providers also specializing in Endocrinology, Mental Health & Addiction, qualified patients will find thorough treatment plans encompassing the mind, as well as the body. Patients will have comfort and peace of mind with the knowledgeable physicians compiling accurate treatment plans that are suited to your conditions and symptoms. Teaera Roland FNP-BC CARN-AP, has studies the medical value of cannabis for almost 13 years. She is a member of the American Association of Cannabinoid Medicine as well as provides accredited education for both community as well as health care professionals. Pricing: $199/Year In office $175/Year Military $299/Year Home or Facility Eval

Leafly member since 2019

Followers: 2
969 Reading Road, Suite B, Suite 2, Mason, OH
Send a message
Call 513-486-3842
Debit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
10am - 6pm

Photos of Lotus Health LLC

Promotions at Lotus Health LLC

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Lotus Health LLC

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Lotus Health LLC

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.