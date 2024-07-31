Louisiana Marijuana Card
Logo for Louisiana Marijuana Card
clinic

Louisiana Marijuana Card

Shreveport, LA
1015.1 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this clinic

Louisiana Marijuana Card

Use code LMC20 for 20% your new or renewal patient appointment! If you’re a Louisiana resident seeking a Louisiana medical marijuana card, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s now easier than ever. With the use of telemedicine appointments, you can now get an online medical marijuana card from the comfort of your own home. At Louisiana Marijuana Card, our straightforward process will allow you to have a seamless virtual appointment, helping you receive the assistance you need much more quickly. No more worrying about travel time, missing work or school, or other logistical concerns. Plus, you’ll be able to take advantage of the wide-ranging health benefits that having a Louisiana medical marijuana card can provide. Don’t delay—sign up for your online appointment with Louisiana Marijuana Card today and experience the future of healthcare!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
Louisiana Marijuana Card - Louisiana Marijuana Doctors Online, TELEMEDICINE ONLY, Shreveport, LA
Send a message
Call (833) 253-2943
Visit website
License 79-6444
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
8am - 5pm
tuesday
8am - 5pm
wednesday
8am - 5pm
thursday
8am - 5pm
friday
8am - 5pm
saturday
9am - 3pm

Photos of Louisiana Marijuana Card

Promotions at Louisiana Marijuana Card

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Louisiana Marijuana Card

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Louisiana Marijuana Card

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.