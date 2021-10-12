About this clinic
Mango Medicinal - State College
Mango Medicinal will help you get certified quickly. Please ask us questions! We want there to be as little as possible standing in the way of your relief. Do you need an appointment now? Multiple appointment times are available every week with our certified physicians. At $75 for renewing patients and $125 for new patients, Mango Medicinal offers among the lowest prices available for medical cannabis certification. New patient discounts are also available for SSI and Disability recipients and veterans. If you are having trouble registering with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, or are at all confused by the process, don’t worry—we are here to guide you through every step!
ADA accessibleVeteran discount
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
Closed
