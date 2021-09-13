About this clinic
Cannabis Physicians
Maryland Cannabis Physicians’ Team of Licensed Providers evaluates medical marijuana patients in Maryland via Telehealth to provide affordable, safe online evaluations to receive Medical Cannabis Certification. Our medical marijuana specialists provide an understanding of information including but not limited to: potential drug interactions, side effects, plant properties, ideal dosing, and monitoring of response with ongoing assessments of your overall health. Maryland Cannabis Physicians specialized care is critical for the safe and effective use of medicinal cannabis.