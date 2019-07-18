There are certain medical conditions where traditional pharmaceutical therapies are sometimes simply not effective. Medical marijuana, a natural product, has been shown effective in alleviating pain and suffering for several medical conditions. Dr. Matthew Mintz, located in Bethesda, Maryland, is a certifying provider by Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission (MMCC) and can issue a letter of recommendation for qualifying patients to receive medical marijuana. Dr. Mintz can evaluate and, if appropriate, issue a letter of recommendation the same day or next day. The Rise Dispensary is conveniently located in Wildwood Medical Center where Dr. Mintz practices. Unlike most providers registered to certificates for medical marijuana, Dr. Mintz is a practicing physician who offers evaluations in addition to his regular medical practice. The fee covers your evaluation, certificate, and letter of recommendation. Dr. Mintz will also create an invoice that you can submit to your insurance for reimbursement. For more information about Dr. Mintz, or to schedule and appointment go to https://mdcannabisdoc.com/ Pricing: $250.00