Thank you all for being...you all. I highly recommend!! 10/10. Dr Pilch took the time to listen to my conditions, make notes of them, diagnose me, and eased my mind. She was very compassionate and caring. I really appreciate that. I went into the appointment so nervous and anxiety ridden. She eased my concerns within two minutes. I honestly felt comfortable. I'm happy with the whole process in general. I feel comfortable coming back to them for future certifications and diagnoses. Shout out to Lia also for sending me my documentation. I honestly cant remember the name of the advocate who helped me with my application. I thank her also. She guided me step by step through the online portal and was very patient with me. Thank you, thank you, thank you, everyone. I will be sure to recommend you all if I come across anyone in need of your services. Keep being who you all are!! I hope my 5 stars can help.