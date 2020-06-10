clinic

Medical Cannabis Doctors

Villa Park, IL

June 10, 2020
Kind Dr Pilch listened to me, really listened to my desire to try non steroid and opiate treatment's for my RA and Migraines. My own regular Dr just keeps pushing expensive pills at me. I just wanted pain relief. I intend to try to tincture and edibles for my joint pain and migrane pressure. Thank you all so much! Non judgement was a BIG plus.
May 24, 2020
Thank you all for being...you all. I highly recommend!! 10/10. Dr Pilch took the time to listen to my conditions, make notes of them, diagnose me, and eased my mind. She was very compassionate and caring. I really appreciate that. I went into the appointment so nervous and anxiety ridden. She eased my concerns within two minutes. I honestly felt comfortable. I'm happy with the whole process in general. I feel comfortable coming back to them for future certifications and diagnoses. Shout out to Lia also for sending me my documentation. I honestly cant remember the name of the advocate who helped me with my application. I thank her also. She guided me step by step through the online portal and was very patient with me. Thank you, thank you, thank you, everyone. I will be sure to recommend you all if I come across anyone in need of your services. Keep being who you all are!! I hope my 5 stars can help.
November 4, 2019
Amazing Staff with kindness and support for any questions or concerns you might have. The place to go for a successful experience. Wish you all blessings and safe medication.
April 8, 2024
I left a one-star review earlier, and I can't find an edit feature to edit that review to offer an update. The issue was resolved. Their systems had gone down for hours, and as soon as they realized the problem, they contacted me and did the appointment right after explaining the situation. They were courteous, friendly, and very apologetic for what had happened. It was simply bad timing that the system went down when it did.