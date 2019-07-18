About this clinic
Medical Marijuana Card Certification Center - Tempe
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 15
Tempe, AZ
ADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
Closed
monday
12am - 12am
tuesday
12am - 12am
wednesday
12am - 12am
thursday
12am - 12am
friday
12am - 12am
saturday
12am - 12am
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentDebit
Closed until tomorrow at 12am MT
Promotions at Medical Marijuana Card Certification Center - Tempe
Updates from Medical Marijuana Card Certification Center - Tempe
1 Review of Medical Marijuana Card Certification Center - Tempe
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere