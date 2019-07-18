The place is pretty discreet and the people who worked there were very friendly. The people also had the patience to handle any of my questions on the phone and help me with my application for the appointment. When I went for my appointment, the doctor answered all my questions and also made the visit very quick! They accept debit or credit card so that helped me a lot with my situation. Highly recommend this place if anyone is trying to find a quick visit and want it to be discreet! Right now waiting for my application to be processed by the ADHS and receive my physical or digital card :D