Medical Marijuana Card Doctors providing evaluations, recommendations and renewals of cannabis cards, prescriptions and licenses for growing marijuana in Los Angeles. Medical marijuana doctors online and onsite to help you with your questions and medical marijuana cards also provided for patients if appropriate for your condition. Medical marijuana doctors are licensed and regulated by California Medical Board. Growing marijuana? We encourage our patients to become marijuana growers-recommendations by the doctor provided in treatment plan. Our cannabis doctors have been running the Hollywood Easy Clinic since 2009. Since our owner is a San Francisco native he opened the Hollywood Easy Clinic in San Francisco for patients who don't want to go south of Geary street to see their medical marijuana doctor. <br>NOTICE TO CONSUMERS: The Compassionate Use Act of 1996 ensures that seriously ill Californians have the right to obtain and use marijuana for medical purposes where medical use is deemed appropriate and has been recommended by a physician who has determined that the person's health would benefit from the use of medical marijuana. Physicians are licensed and regulated by the Medical Board of California and arrive at the decision to make this recommendation in accordance with accepted standards of medical responsibility. Pricing: Medical Marijuana Evaluation for New Patients $55 ($5 cash discount) Medical Marijuana Renewal $45 Medical Marijuana Card $20 Medical Marijuana Wallet Recommendation $20