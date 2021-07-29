About this clinic
Medical Marijuana Clinics - Melbourne
RISK FREE: Money-back guarantee if you do not receive a medical marijuana card. Medical Marijuana Clinic is proud to be a first class provider of medical marijuana certifications for Florida medical marijuana cards with statewide locations to serve you. Our experienced staff is dedicated to improving your quality of life and have helped thousands of patients find relief from their ailments and illnesses through natural and safe solutions.
Leafly member since 2021
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedUFCW discountADA accesibleveteran discountwalk-ins welcome24/7 verificationoffers physical cards
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
Closed
Photos of Medical Marijuana Clinics - Melbourne
Show all photos