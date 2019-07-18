Medical Marijuana Card Doctors Hollywood Easy Clinic
clinic

Los AngelesCalifornia
2273.6 miles away

About this clinic

Medical Marijuana Card Doctors providing evaluations, recommendations and renewals of cannabis cards, prescriptions and licenses for growing marijuana in Los Angeles. Medical marijuana doctors online and onsite to help you with your questions and medical marijuana cards also provided for patients if appropriate for your condition. Medical marijuana doctors are licensed and regulated by California Medical Board. Growing marijuana? We encourage our patients to become marijuana growers-recommendations by the doctor provided in treatment plan. New Patients $55 (letter sized medical marijuana recommendation if appropriate) Returning Patients $45 (letter sized medical marijuana recommendation if appropriate) EZ Medical Marijuana Recommendation $20 (wallet sized recommendation- get into any legal dispensary- optional for those who qualify) Medical Record of Diagnosis Card $20 (plastic hand signed diagnosis card - optional for those who qualify) NOTICE TO CONSUMERS: The Compassionate Use Act of 1996 ensures that seriously ill Californians have the right to obtain and use marijuana for medical purposes where medical use is deemed appropriate and has been recommended by a physician who has determined that the person's health would benefit from the use of medical marijuana. Physicians are licensed and regulated by the Medical Board of California and arrive at the decision to make this recommendation in accordance with accepted standards of medical responsibility. Pricing: Medical Marijuana Evaluation $55 Medical Marijuana Recommendation Renewal $45 Medical Marijuana Identification Card $20 Wallet Recommendation $20

7307 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Debit cards acceptedADA accessibleWalk-ins welcome24/7 verificationWallet-sized authorizationsOffers physical cards

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
12am - 12am
monday
12am - 12am
tuesday
12am - 12am
wednesday
12am - 12am
thursday
12am - 12am
friday
12am - 12am
saturday
12am - 12am

