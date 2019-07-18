Medical Marijuana Physicians of Ohio (http://mmpohio.com/) at Silver Lake Wellness Center is the integrative medical clinic in Geauga County servicing Greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Our mission is to help improve a patient’s quality of life by making the medical marijuana process easy, comfortable, professional, and secure. The staff and doctors at Medical Marijuana Physicians of Ohio are sensitive and understanding while providing you with compassionate care for natural medicine recommendations. Medical consults take between 45 and 60 minutes, and with proper documentation of a qualifying condition, the patient can get the medical marijuana card the same day. Pricing: Pricing is $250 for initial evaluation with no additional fees for the entire year. Veterans, Soc Security Disability and Medicare discounts of $50