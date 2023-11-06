Medical Marijuana Therapeutics
Medical Marijuana Therapeutics
Medical Marijuana Therapeutics

Medical Marijuana Therapeutics is a leading edge medical practice dedicated to providing exceptional quality healthcare and product advisory services to all patients who would benefit from the use of cannabis products. Our first priority as a certifier for medical marijuana is providing the highest quality medical care. We do not believe that a patient should be certified without receiving essential medical guidance. We offer many valuable services to our patients that other clinics do not. We provide education on cannabis, potential medication interactions, product and dosing guidance, and a customized treatment plan. We do not compromise on our deliverables because they are in the best interest of our patients. Medical Marijuana Therapeutics is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, but we serve the entire state with telemedicine.

1875 Old Alabama Road, Suite 915, Roswell, GA
License Georgia medical license # 24713
Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 2pm
saturday
Closed

