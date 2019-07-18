About this clinic
MedMar Medical - Quincy
MedMar Medical LLC was formed to permit qualified patients to possess and use marijuana for medical purposes. Qualifying patients using medical marijuana (“MMJ”) and seeking access to dispensaries must possess a Massachusetts Department of Health (“DPH”) issued license. The DPH has set up the web-based Medical Use of Marijuana Online System (“MMJ Online System”) for obtaining an MMJ card.
Leafly member since 2019
24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
12am - 12am
tuesday
12am - 12am
wednesday
12am - 12am
thursday
12am - 12am
friday
12am - 12am
saturday
Closed