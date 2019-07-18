MedMar Medical - Quincy
MedMar Medical - Quincy

Quincy, MA
405.8 miles away
About this clinic

MedMar Medical - Quincy

MedMar Medical LLC was formed to permit qualified patients to possess and use marijuana for medical purposes. Qualifying patients using medical marijuana (“MMJ”) and seeking access to dispensaries must possess a Massachusetts Department of Health (“DPH”) issued license. The DPH has set up the web-based Medical Use of Marijuana Online System (“MMJ Online System”) for obtaining an MMJ card.

59 Coddington Street, Suite 103, Quincy, MA
Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
12am - 12am
tuesday
12am - 12am
wednesday
12am - 12am
thursday
12am - 12am
friday
12am - 12am
saturday
Closed

