I had an appointment recently thanks for the veterans free clinic. However the nurse practitioner took it upon herself to lower my allotment and then she didn’t even tell me. I realize this a couple days later when I went to go get my medicine and was told I didn’t have enough in my allotment. I called inquired why did she do that, I was told that 15 ounces is for terminal Ill patients. I’m very unsatisfied with the service if it wasn’t for being free I don’t think that this would’ve happened to me. This has caused me great stress and anxiety I feel victimized by that!!! so much for what they do for VETERANS!!! I won’t be recommending the service to anyone!!!