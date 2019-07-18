MedWell Health & Wellness Centers are Medical Cannabis Evaluation Clinics serving the Massachusetts, Florida, and Rhode Island populations with service options unparalleled in the Cannabis Community. Our services are comprised of compassionate physicians, nurses, and cannabis professionals dedicated to the advancement of personal well-being, and freedom, for persons seeking a Medical Cannabis Certification. We aim to demystify the process of obtaining an MMJ certification by using a simple – easy to follow program. Our transparent pricing structure allows our patients to be confident in our services, and not weary of a surprise bill they weren’t expecting. MedWell Health & Wellness Centers pride themselves on the numerous streamlined, and education-based, options that we offer for patients and the community. In addition to our office-based appointments, we are proud to offer in-home evaluations, group evaluations, and community-based educational events. MedWell Health & Wellness Centers are proud to support our local communities, and their businesses, by showing appreciation and curating long-term relationships. This compassionate organization offers comprehensive in-office and home visits for medical marijuana evaluations certifications. Any patients residing in Massachusetts that have been diagnosed with a qualifying condition can request an appointment with one of MedWell Health and Wellness’ experienced health professionals. During the visit, the doctor will address any concerns or apprehensions the patient may have when it comes to using medical cannabis as an alternative treatment method, while establishing a treatment plan that will best serve their medical needs. Home Visits or House Calls are ideal for individuals in areas where access to a certifying physician is limited, providing patients the option to see a doctor from the comfort and privacy of their own home.