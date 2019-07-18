MedWell Health & Wellness Centers are Medical Cannabis Evaluation Clinics serving the Massachusetts, Florida, and Rhode Island populations with service options unparalleled in the Cannabis Community. Our services are comprised of compassionate physicians, nurses, and cannabis professionals dedicated to the advancement of personal well-being, and freedom, for persons seeking a Medical Cannabis Certification. We aim to demystify the process of obtaining an MMJ certification by using a simple – easy to follow program. Our transparent pricing structure allows our patients to be confident in our services, and not weary of a surprise bill they weren’t expecting. MedWell Health & Wellness Centers pride themselves on the numerous streamlined, and education-based, options that we offer for patients and the community. In addition to our office-based appointments, we are proud to offer in-home evaluations, group evaluations, and community-based educational events. MedWell Health & Wellness Centers are proud to support our local communities, and their businesses, by showing appreciation and curating long-term relationships. This compassionate organization provides medical marijuana evaluations and certifications for eligible MA residents seeking to legally use medical cannabis as an alternative to traditional modes of medicine. Patients will be seen by a state approved certifying physician registered for the MA Medical Marijuana Use Program. The attending physician will assess whether or not medical marijuana treatment may be a more effective treatment in comparison to traditional modes of therapy, especially if they have failed to substantially alleviate the patient's medical condition. Any approved (certified) patients will be issued a PIN Number, required to register with the MMJ Online System to obtain a Program ID Card. Paper registration by mail is also available for patients, who are unable to register online.