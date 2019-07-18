MedWell Health & Wellness Centers are Medical Cannabis Evaluation Clinics serving the Massachusetts, Florida, and Rhode Island populations with service options unparalleled in the Cannabis Community. Our services are comprised of compassionate physicians, nurses, and cannabis professionals dedicated to the advancement of personal well-being, and freedom, for persons seeking a Medical Cannabis Certification. We aim to demystify the process of obtaining an MMJ certification by using a simple – easy to follow program. Our transparent pricing structure allows our patients to be confident in our services, and not weary of a surprise bill they weren’t expecting. MedWell Health & Wellness Centers pride themselves on the numerous streamlined, and education-based, options that we offer for patients and the community. In addition to our office-based appointments, we are proud to offer in-home evaluations, group evaluations, and community-based educational events. MedWell Health & Wellness Centers are proud to support our local communities, and their businesses, by showing appreciation and curating long-term relationships. This compassionate organization provide house calls throughout the state of Florida for medical marijuana evaluations and certifications. Patients will be seen by a state approved certifying physician who will conduct a comprehensive assessment to determine whether or the use of cannabis may be beneficial alternative treatment for a qualfying medical condition. Instead of making a trip to the doctor's office, patients are able to request home visits to see a physician to start the process to obtain a Registry Identification Card, permitting the legal purchase and use of the medicine available at Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTC) Patients residing in rural areas or towns with either a few or zero certifying physicians struggle to find a local compassionate physician. MedWell Health and Wellness aims to meet the patient demand and especially assist those who are unable to travel due to their chronic and debilitating medical condition. Pricing: $175 new patient certification valid for 7 months $175 existing patient renewal valid for 7 months 25% off Discount for Veterans