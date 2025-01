I had the good fortune of being referred to Dr. Margherita and the Midwest Cannabis Clinic last year and had a follow-up for a recert recently. They take the time to listen to what's actually going on with you and recommend the best possible treatment. If you're stressing about contacting a doctor to get this process started, you don't have to with Dr. Margherita. He and his staff are easy to work with and will walk you through everything. I would highly recommend them! They are great!