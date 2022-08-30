At Marijuana Card Clinic, we understand that obtaining a South Dakota Medical Marijuana Card can be confusing and frustrating. Unfortunately, many people have been turned away by other doctors or clinics because they do not properly understand how to qualify for medical marijuana – that is where we come in! Not only do we have our own state-licensed practitioners available to certify patients for the South Dakota Medical Marijuana Card program but our staff is here to help streamline the application process and make it as easy as possible for you to obtain your South Dakota green card.