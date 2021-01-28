About this clinic
MMJ Health - Boca Raton
20283 FL-7 , Boca Raton, FL
License ME49829
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
5 Reviews of MMJ Health - Boca Raton
m........4
January 28, 2021
So happy i found MMJ Health. I was at another dr but they charged me way more and NEVER answered the phone. i work late so the whole phone thing really helps me. they answere the phone up till 7pm so i can call after wprk, and i even had my appointment at 6pm so it works for my schedule much better. looking forward to my follow up now that i know i can actually get help from someone.
f........t
January 28, 2021
wish i had known they were going to do my id photo i would have dressed up a little more haha, but glad they did it and i didn't have to like go get one done somewhere. deffinately worth it since my flower cert and edible cert was included in the price.
g........s
January 28, 2021
Went to see Dr. Morgan about 10 months ago after being on opiates and pain meds for about to years following a really bad car accident. At first i was a little overwhelmed with how in depth she was with her treatment plan. I got the card in about 6 days and started following her orders. I am not 100% pain free, walking a full mile a day, NO MORE OPIATES, and have pretty much put my life back together. can't thank MMJ Health and Dr. Morgan enough. Life changing results when i really just came in to get a card to get high and numb my life out. thanks again!
y........2
January 28, 2021
i have actually ended up seeing doctor morgan at a few of her locations as i live kind of far and travel for work and have been very happy everytime. had my card now for 3 years with mmj heal and im deff living my best life now. thanks again doc!