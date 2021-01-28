i went here when i need a follow up after beeing seen in the other office a while back. as good or possibly better than my first visit. the changes ive seen in my life after getting off opiates ater 10 months was mind blowing. thanks again doc M
i have actually ended up seeing doctor morgan at a few of her locations as i live kind of far and travel for work and have been very happy everytime. had my card now for 3 years with mmj heal and im deff living my best life now. thanks again doc!
wish i had known they were going to do my id photo i would have dressed up a little more haha, but glad they did it and i didn't have to like go get one done somewhere.
deffinately worth it since my flower cert and edible cert was included in the price.
So happy i found MMJ Health. I was at another dr but they charged me way more and NEVER answered the phone. i work late so the whole phone thing really helps me. they answere the phone up till 7pm so i can call after wprk, and i even had my appointment at 6pm so it works for my schedule much better. looking forward to my follow up now that i know i can actually get help from someone.