About this clinic
MMJ Health - Palm Beach Gardens
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 5
600 Sandtree Dr, Suite 108, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
License ME49829
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedUFCW discountADA accesibleveteran discountwalk-ins welcome24/7 verificationwallet-sized authorizationsoffers physical cardsmedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
Photos of MMJ Health - Palm Beach Gardens
Show all photos
8 Reviews of MMJ Health - Palm Beach Gardens
see all reviews
R........0
April 3, 2023
Luis Fernandez is friendly, efficient, kind and knowledgeable I enjoy his tips when he calls for our appointments.
r........e
April 12, 2021
It was wonderful!!! From the first call and spoke with Skylar, he was so very knowledgeable and most of all caring and companionate. Went to the appointment and everything went smooth. I also have to mention that Shanna and Gunnar made me feel at home. Thank you for the great experience.
m........4
January 28, 2021
So happy i found MMJ Health. I was at another dr but they charged me way more and NEVER answered the phone. i work late so the whole phone thing really helps me. they answere the phone up till 7pm so i can call after wprk, and i even had my appointment at 6pm so it works for my schedule much better. looking forward to my follow up now that i know i can actually get help from someone.
f........t
January 28, 2021
wish i had known they were going to do my id photo i would have dressed up a little more haha, but glad they did it and i didn't have to like go get one done somewhere. deffinately worth it since my flower cert and edible cert was included in the price.