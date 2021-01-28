Loved the Doctor and the staff are great; however, their program is not. Federal law requires a review of your Marijuana Card every 6 months, however MMJ requires it every three months. Which means you have to pay an additional $100 every three months to keep your card. Everywhere else is 6 months. They want your money as they know that soon medical will turn to recreational and they will lose their cash grab. Do not get roped in to this and go anywhere else. They will tell you how it is in your best interest to do this every three months, but we all know that this is not the case.