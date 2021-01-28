4 Reviews of MMJ Health - Stuart
4.3(4)
4.0
Quality
4.5
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
f........t
January 28, 2021
wish i had known they were going to do my id photo i would have dressed up a little more haha, but glad they did it and i didn't have to like go get one done somewhere. deffinately worth it since my flower cert and edible cert was included in the price.
b........0
October 5, 2020
I loved this visit, the staff, the doctor and just the whole experience! They explained every part of the process to me and I got my card with ease. So excited to be a patient at this practice! I have been approved and have been seeing great relief from the doctors recommendations.
m........4
January 28, 2021
So happy i found MMJ Health. I was at another dr but they charged me way more and NEVER answered the phone. i work late so the whole phone thing really helps me. they answere the phone up till 7pm so i can call after wprk, and i even had my appointment at 6pm so it works for my schedule much better. looking forward to my follow up now that i know i can actually get help from someone.
f........Z
July 15, 2024
Loved the Doctor and the staff are great; however, their program is not. Federal law requires a review of your Marijuana Card every 6 months, however MMJ requires it every three months. Which means you have to pay an additional $100 every three months to keep your card. Everywhere else is 6 months. They want your money as they know that soon medical will turn to recreational and they will lose their cash grab. Do not get roped in to this and go anywhere else. They will tell you how it is in your best interest to do this every three months, but we all know that this is not the case.