MMJ Health - West Palm Beach
2101 Vista Pkwy, West Palm Beach, FL
License ME49829
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedUFCW discountADA accesibleveteran discountwalk-ins welcome24/7 verificationoffers physical cards
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
3 Reviews of MMJ Health - West Palm Beach
m........4
January 28, 2021
So happy i found MMJ Health. I was at another dr but they charged me way more and NEVER answered the phone. i work late so the whole phone thing really helps me. they answere the phone up till 7pm so i can call after wprk, and i even had my appointment at 6pm so it works for my schedule much better. looking forward to my follow up now that i know i can actually get help from someone.
f........t
January 28, 2021
wish i had known they were going to do my id photo i would have dressed up a little more haha, but glad they did it and i didn't have to like go get one done somewhere. deffinately worth it since my flower cert and edible cert was included in the price.
g........s
January 28, 2021
i went here when i need a follow up after beeing seen in the other office a while back. as good or possibly better than my first visit. the changes ive seen in my life after getting off opiates ater 10 months was mind blowing. thanks again doc M