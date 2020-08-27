MoGreenCard.com - Cape Girardeau
MoGreenCard.com - Cape Girardeau
clinic

MoGreenCard.com - Cape Girardeau

Cape GirardeauMissouri
664.9 miles away

About this clinic

MoGreenCard.com - Cape Girardeau

MoGreenCard.com is a full-service, premiere medical marijuana telehealth clinic serving the entire Missouri medical marijuana patient community. We provide our medical marijuana patients with a direct link to a board certified and licensed cannabis physician for their evaluation appointment for the Missouri Medical Marijuana program. We also offer additional medical marijuana patient services to assist with caregiver and patient cultivation applications, pediatric patient certifications and all required Missouri Medical Marijuana program state registrations, applications and documents verification. We offer our additional clinical patient services to ALL Missouri medical marijuana patients, not just those that our cannabis physician certifies. We provide access to all of these services from the comfort and security of the patients own home or office; everything is done via online and over the phone. We want our patients to get legal and stay legal because its cheaper than a lawyer!

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 0
MO Telemedicine , Cape Girardeau, MO
Send a message
Call 855-696-5022
Visit website
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedOffers physical cards

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
Closed

Photos of MoGreenCard.com - Cape Girardeau

Show all photos

0 Reviews of MoGreenCard.com - Cape Girardeau

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.