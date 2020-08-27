MoGreenCard.com - Cape Girardeau

MoGreenCard.com is a full-service, premiere medical marijuana telehealth clinic serving the entire Missouri medical marijuana patient community. We provide our medical marijuana patients with a direct link to a board certified and licensed cannabis physician for their evaluation appointment for the Missouri Medical Marijuana program. We also offer additional medical marijuana patient services to assist with caregiver and patient cultivation applications, pediatric patient certifications and all required Missouri Medical Marijuana program state registrations, applications and documents verification. We offer our additional clinical patient services to ALL Missouri medical marijuana patients, not just those that our cannabis physician certifies. We provide access to all of these services from the comfort and security of the patients own home or office; everything is done via online and over the phone. We want our patients to get legal and stay legal because its cheaper than a lawyer!